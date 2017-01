Examining the two-year tenure of Dr. Thomas Malone, Summa CEO and president

Photo of the healing garden area used by patients in back of the Parkview Cancer Center at Summa Barberton Hospital on Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, in Barberton, Ohio. Summa is announcing plans to invest millions of dollars in upgrading inpatient and other services at the hospital which will also be relocating the open-heart surgery and behavioral health programs to other facilities. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)