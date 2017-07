Facebook has plans to expand New Mexico data center

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013, file photo, Chuck Goolsbee, site director for Facebook's Prineville data centers, shows the computer servers that store users' photos and other data, at the Facebook site in Prineville, Ore. Facebook is making good on plans to expand its high-tech data center already under construction in central New Mexico. Gov. Susana Martinez's office announced early Tuesday, July 18, that the company will build a second building at the site near Los Lunas, just south of Albuquerque. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin, via AP, File)