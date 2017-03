Fed rate hike is likely after a robust February jobs report

Unemployed Air Force veteran Thom Brownell (left) takes a break from online job seeking and gets some encouragement from Steve Bridges at the Texas Workforce Solutions office in Dallas, Friday. U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and raised pay at a healthy pace, making it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates next week. Friday's jobs report from the government made clear that the economy remains on solid footing nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended. (AP Photo/LM Otero)