Fitbit tracks your steps; now it wants to chart your z’s, too

In this March 2017 photo, Jamey Powell, left, and Julianne Hough lead an exercise class as the participants are introduced to the Alta HR fitness tracker at Swerve cycling center in New York. Fitbit is the leading seller of wearable devices, but its facing a steep decline because most of its sales are in the U.S., where many people who want a fitness tracker already have one. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)