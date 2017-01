For India’s typewriters, the ribbon may have finally run out

In this Jan. 17, 2017 photo, Indian students practice at a local typewriting school in New Delhi, India. Twenty years ago, there were hundreds of little typing schools in New Delhi, crowded with university students, aspiring clerks and young women hoping for jobs as secretaries. There are still typing schools that, at least occasionally, are jammed with students. But even in this country, one of the last places in the world where the typewriter remains a part of everyday life, the end is, finally, coming. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)