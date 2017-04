Free shipping becomes the norm for cyber shoppers

In this Aug. 4, 2016 photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon "Prime Air" cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar in Seattle. Retail subscription programs, such as Amazon Prime, promise free shipping to members for a monthly or yearly fee. As shoppers demand speed, some cyberstores are offering free and fast shipping, albeit with minimum-purchase requirements. Certain situations, however, may warrant paying the membership fee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)