Global tailpipe tests vastly underestimate diesel pollution

In this Sept. 30, 2015 photo, a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with a diesel engine is evaluated at the emissions test lab in El Monte, Calif. Real world pollution from diesel trucks, buses and cars globally is more than 50 percent higher than what government lab testing says it should be. And that translates to an extra 38,000 deaths worldwide from soot and smog, a new study say. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)