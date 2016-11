GM suspending third shift, furloughing 1,250 workers at Lordstown plant as sales slow

In this June 15, 2010 photo, workers at General Motors' Lordstown Assembly plant put the final touches on Chevy Cobalts. Falling demand for cars is forcing General Motors to lay off more than 2,000 workers indefinitely at two assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan starting in January 2017. The company says it will indefinitely suspend the third shifts at factories in Lordstown and in Lansing, Mich., because customers are shifting from cars to SUVs and trucks. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)