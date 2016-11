Going shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Here are some tips for the best deals

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square, in New York. Thanksgiving Day shopping it isn't going away and some stores are rethinking their strategies on whether it makes sense to be open. Many major mall operators and big retailers such as Toys R Us, J.C. Penney, and Macy's are sticking with being open. Others, including the Mall of America, are closing for Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)