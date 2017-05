Goodyear logo to adorn Cavs uniforms starting next season

Kyrie Irving show the new Goodyear Wingfoot logo on the Caviliers uniform. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement for Goodyears iconic Wingfoot logo to appear on Cavaliers player uniforms beginning in the 2017-18 season. The two Ohio-based organizations made the announcement today at Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cavaliers. (Photo courtesy Goodyear Co.)