Goodyear to pay $1.75 million to settle workplace violations in Virginia tire plant where four workers died

In this April 12, 2016 photo, a wreath and a sign show the mourning of the loss Greg Cooper, a worker at the Goodyear plant in Danville, Va. Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations found in inspections following four deaths at its Danville tire plant. The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry announced the penalties Friday. (Matt Bell/Register & Bee via AP)/