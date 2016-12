Goodyear wheels out college sculptures for upcoming Cotton Bowl game

Goodyear unveils life-size tire sculptures of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's mascot, Bucky Badger, and the University of Western Michigan Bronco on Thursday, Dec. 29 in Dallas. The 'Blimpworthy' artwork, made from more than 500 Goodyear tires, honors the hard work, determination and grit of both teams in their journey to the 2017 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.)