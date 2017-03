Google affiliate offers tools to safeguard elections

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, file photo, electronic screens post prices of Alphabet stock at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. An organization affiliated with Google is offering tools for news organizations and other election-related sites to protect themselves from hacking. Jigsaw, a research arm of Google parent company Alphabet Inc., says that free and fair elections depend on access to information, and to ensure such access, news, human rights and election-monitoring sites need to be protected from cyberattacks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)