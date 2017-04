Google’s voice-activated assistant now recognizes your voice

Google Home, right, sits on display near a Pixel phone following a product event, in San Francisco. Google voice-activated assistant can now recognize who talking to it on the Google Home speaker. An update coming out Thursday, April 20, 2017, will enable Homebuilt-in assistant to learn the different voices of up to six people, although they can all be talking to the internet-connected speaker at the same time. The feature will allow Home to be more personal in some responses and give it a potential advantage over Amazon.com��s Echo. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)