Governor tours Wisconsin by air to tout Foxconn agreement

Terry Gou, president and chief executive officer of Foxconn, shakes hands with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., as he speaks in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. Trump is announcing the first U.S. assembly plant for electronics giant Foxconn in a project that's expected to result in billions of dollars in investment in the state and create thousands of jobs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)