Growing number of Americans retiring outside the U.S.

In this photo provided by Joseph Roginski, taken May 13, 2011, Joseph Roginski (right) holds a package in a storeroom of the Misawa City Hall in Japan, where donations of clothing and supplies were being kept for earthquake relief efforts. He says that while the cost of living is higher in Japan, access to health care is not. "Things are very expensive here. It is impossible to live off Social Security alone," said Roginski, who was stationed in Japan in 1968. "But health insurance is a major factor in staying here." The former military language and intelligence specialist said he pays $350 annually to be part of Japan's national health insurance. His policy covers 70 percent of his costs. The rest is covered by a secondary insurance program for retired military personnel. (Joseph Roginski via AP)