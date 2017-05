Hard Rock charts different path for Trump’s former casino

This April 5 photo, shows the exterior of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, with the name "Trump" stripped from it, in Atlantic City N.J. . Hard Rock International is upping its investment in Atlantic Citys former Trump Taj Mahal casino. Company chairman Jim Allen said Hard Rock will spend at least $500 million on rebranding and reopening the shuttered casino, up from its initial $350 million plan. Hard Rock bought the Taj Mahal in March for $50 million. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)