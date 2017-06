How Verizon hopes to grab digital ad dollars with Yahoo

FILE - This Monday, July 25, 2016, file photo shows Yahoo and Verizon Wireless logos on a laptop, in North Andover, Mass. Verizon is buying Yahoo in hopes of challenging Google and Facebook in the digital advertising market by combining ad technologies and user profiles from Yahoo and the AOL business it already owns. But Google and Facebook are so much better at this that itll be tough for Verizon to do more than tread water. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)