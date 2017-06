Hyundai Ioniq: 2017’s top fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid

The 2017 Ioniq Hybrid is Hyundai's fuel-efficient challenger to the Toyota Prius, America's best-selling gasoline-electric hybrid. The five-seat Ioniq Hybrid beats all other hybrids in federal government fuel economy ratings, with 57 miles per gallon in city driving and 59 mpg on highways for the base Ioniq Blue model, compared with 58/53 mpg for the 2017 Prius Eco. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)