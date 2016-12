Industry insiders confident in the bright future of renewable energy

In this March 23, 2010 photo, installers from California Green Design install solar electrical panels on the roof of a home in Glendale, Calif. Renewable energy developers say they're hopeful about the future despite President-elect Donald Trump's promise to bring coal mining jobs back. In recent years, huge solar and wind farms have sprouted up on public desert land in the Western United States buoyed by generous federal tax credits. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)