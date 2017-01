IndyCar extends pact to keep Firestone tires on racetrack

IndyCar announced a multiyear contract extension today with Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC (BATO), continuing its longtime partnership with Firestone as the official tire supplier of the Verizon IndyCar Series. The announcement extends the tire brands involvement in open-wheel racing that dates to Ray Harrouns Firestone-equipped Marmon Wasp that won the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911. (Bridgestone)