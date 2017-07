Investors: ’Pharma Bro’ Shkreli was shady - and profitable

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives at federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York. The jury at the securities fraud trial of "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli has heard investors accuse the quirky former biotech CEO of repeatedly giving them the runaround when they tried to pull their money out of his failing health care hedge fund. But the government witnesses have made a concession that the defense hopes plays in its favor: In the end, they made a killing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)