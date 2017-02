Kraft still hungry for Unilever after rejected offer

FILE - At left, in a March 25, 2015, file photo, a Heinz ketchup sign is shown on the side of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. At right, also in a March 25, 2015, file photo, the Kraft logo appears outside of their headquarters in Northfield, Ill. U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it's made an offer to buy Europe's Unilever and been rejected. The company said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured. (AP Photo/File)