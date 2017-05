Macau to require facial scans at ATMs in Chinese casino hub

In this Sept. 2016 file photo, a security guard stands in front of a replica of the Eiffel Tower of Parisian Macao in Macau, China. Macau is stepping up security checks at ATMs in the Asian gambling hub by requiring facial scans and ID card verification for people withdrawing cash using China's main payment network. The government said in a statement late Sunday, that the new measures would eventually be rolled out to all automated teller machines in the former Portuguese colony, especially those inside casinos or nearby. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)