Made in Mexico, popular on U.S. highways

In this Jan. 4 photo, cars exit the General Motors assembly plant in Villa de Reyes, outside San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where the Aveo and Trax vehicles have been produced since 2008. Some of Americas most popular cars and trucks are made in Mexico, for now. Many American car buyers have benefited from Mexicos emergence as a production hub. But Mexicos growing share of the auto market is a sore spot for President Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose border taxes on Mexican imports to force companies to make cars in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)