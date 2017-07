Made-in-USA goods can be pricey and elusive. Just ask Trump

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, Monday at the White House, in Washington. Trumps push to get Americans to embrace goods Made in USA is harder than it looks. Few products are American-made only. Trump himself signs laws with gold-plated pens assembled in Rhode Island but lacquered and engraved in China. He praises U.S. industrial might in front of a Boeing jet whose parts are 30 percent foreign-made. And theres a good reason why this is the case: U.S. manufacturers rely on global supply chains and Americans buy foreign goods because they prefer lower prices. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)