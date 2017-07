McDonald’s super-sized order: Getting people to visit more

McDonalds franchisee Nick Karavites poses for a portrait at a self-service kiosk as a customer places an order at one of Karavites' restaurants in Chicago. The company that helped define fast food is making supersized efforts to reverse its fading popularity and catch up to a landscape that has evolved around it. That includes expanding delivery, digital ordering kiosks in restaurants, and rolling out an app that saves precious seconds. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)