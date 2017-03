McDonald’s tests mobile ordering before national rollout

In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrates an order kiosk, with cashier Esmirna DeLeon, during a presentation at a McDonald's restaurant in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. McDonalds has started testing mobile order-and-pay after acknowledging the ordering process in its restaurants can be stressful. The company is testing the option in California and Washington ahead of a national launch in the U.S. toward the end of 2017. Easterbrook has noted the initial stages of visiting can be stressful and that the company is making changes to improve the overall customer experience. That includes the introduction of ordering kiosks, which executives say can help ease lines at the counter and improve order accuracy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)