Memories fill lost halls of Rolling Acres Mall

Christine Curry, now the city of Akron's director of communications, recalls how she and her siblings convinced their parents to take them to the brand new Rolling Acres Mall in their Sunday best. But after allowing the children to go on their own for an hour, the sisters lost their brother in the mall. This is a photo of the Taormina family in their Sunday best heading to Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located on Brown Street in Akron. A trip to the mall usually followed Mass, as long as we behaved. This photo was taken the year Rolling Acres opened, that was in 1975 (August 6). Picture was Sept/Oct of that same year. With my siblings (from left) Denise, Marla Lynn and Christine Taormina and the baby Frank II.