Mercy Medical CEO Thomas Cecconi announces retirement

Thomas E. Cecconi, President and CEO, announced today his plan to begin steps to retirement from Mercy Medical Center, effective December 31, 2017. Cecconi has held this position since April 2003, and also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from February 2002 to April 2003. Prior to joining Mercy, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Hospital of Stark County from 1991 to 2002.