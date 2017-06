Move hatmaking into a U.S. factory? Easier said than done

Don Rongione, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bollman Hat Company poses for a photograph with knitting machine used in the manufacturing of Kangol hats the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, Pa. When the famous hat brand moved into the Pennsylvania factory last year from China, executives with the Bollman Hat Co. billed it as an effort to create U.S. manufacturing jobs. It has been certainly a bigger challenge than what we could've ever dreamed, said Rongione. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)