New accounts give the disabled a chance to save more money

Justin Bainbridge gathers money for a cold drink after his workday at the Prairie Life Fitness Center in Omaha, Neb. Bainbridge works two part-time jobs: folding towels at the gym and taking tickets at a movie theater, but he wasn't allowed to start saving money for his future until a few months earlier. A new type of savings program is giving Bainbridge and others with disabilities, a chance to save more cash. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)