New help for that bane of middle-age: blurry close-up vision

Ophthalmologist Dr. Shilpa Rose uses a display device to help explain a short eye surgery procedure that patient Christianne Krupinsky is about to have done in Washington, Feb. 1. A Raindrop inlay, a disc implanted in the cornea to reshape it for better close-up focus, will be inserted into one of Krupinsky's eyes. This new kind of eye implant corrects presbyopia, the need for reading glasses that eventually hits all of us, usually starting in the 40s. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)