Next big leap for Apple? — Augmented reality

In this Monday, June 5 photo, John Knoll, of Industrial Light & Magic (right) speaks about virtual reality during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple is getting ready to use iPhone cameras as an entryway into the strange world of augmented reality, taking the trend-setting company down an avenue that could usher in a new era in technology. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)