Nine years after Great Recession began, some states still waiting for recovery

Miguel Brown says he does not believe the climb from the recession is over, especially in the Meridian, Miss., job market. Brown, is still drawn to his hometown, but works on oil rigs off the Texas shore because of much higher wages. "It's rough," says the 49-year-old Brown. "There's not a whole lot of jobs in Meridian, especially that pay anything." However, he does admit that he is better off now than he was 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)