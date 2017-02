Ohio drillers say 6 shale counties saw $43M tax bump

FILE This Aug. 13, 2013, file photo shows a gas drilling rig at the Detweiler well in Salesville, Ohio. Oil and gas drillers in Ohio have paid $43 million in property taxes in six shale counties since 2011, according to a report by the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and Energy In Depth Ohio released Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, amid Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich's renewed push to increase severance taxes. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)