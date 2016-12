Ohio to mine government data for answers to tough issues

In this July 13 photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks before signing legislation into law at St. Joseph Home, which serves children and adults with severe developmental disabilities, in Cincinnati. Ohio is making plans to restructure its vast stores of government data so they can be mined for possible solutions to the state's most complex problems. That includes infant mortality, opiate addiction, illiteracy and unemployment. Kasich's administration has spent months laying the groundwork for the effort. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)