Pokemon Go or no? Game remains profitable despite waning interest

In this July 12, 2016 photo, Doduo, a Pokemon, is found by a group of Pokemon Go players using a smartphone, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Die-hard players and one industry observer say the mass hysteria of the augmented reality smartphone game Pokemon Go is likely over. Its a sigh of relief for some businesses who last summer complained of disrespectful crowds and trespassers and a wistful notion for players who bonded with strangers over the game on city streets and public squares. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)