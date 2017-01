Recession, smession? Signs point toward continued, but slowing, economic growth in Ohio as White House changes hands

Van Ramey (left), 57, and his son James Ramey (right), 25, of Rittman, pose working together at Wagner Machine on Friday in Norton. Van has worked at Wagner Machine since 1996 and his son joined the company in 2011. Last month Gov. Kasich warned that Ohio's economy might go into recession. Others are not so sure, including optimistic small business owners like Wagner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)