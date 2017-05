Retail funk: Stores face biggest challenges since recession

Shoppers head to a J.C. Penney store in the Georgia Square Mall in Athens, Ga. Retailers first-quarter earnings reports are expected to show challenges that stores face as they struggle with shoppers accelerating shift online and increasing competition. It's happening at a time when stores are shedding jobs at the fastest pace since 2009 and closures are expected to surpass the number during the Great Recession. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)