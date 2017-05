Safety group says truck guardrails could prevent deaths

In this April 2017 photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a Chevrolet Malibu underrides a tractor-trailer in a 35 mph crash test. The trailer has an aerodynamic skirt but no underride guard. Federal law requires big trucks to have rear underride guards, which stop cars from traveling underneath the truck in an accident. But the government doesnt require side guards. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says side guards could prevent hundreds of traffic deaths per year. (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety via AP)