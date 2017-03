Samsung’s fire-prone Note 7 phone may return after recalls

In this Oct. 13, 2016 photo, returned boxes of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are placed at a shop of South Korean mobile carrier in Seoul, South Korea. On Tuesday Samsung said it's considering bringing the recalled, fire-prone Note 7 back to market as a refurbished or rental phone after consulting with regulatory authorities and carriers and assessing local demands. Samsung killed the Note 7 phone after dozens of phones overheated and caught on fire. Samsung conducted extensive tests since then and has blamed multiple design and manufacturing defects in batteries made by two different companies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)