Sears closes another 20 stores, including two in Northeast Ohio

FILE - This Saturday, March 25, 2017, file photo, shows a Sears cart in a parking lot in Schaumburg, Ill. In a government filing Friday, June 23, 2017, real estate investment trust Seritage confirmed that Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores, two of which are Kmart stores, as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)