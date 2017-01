Sears sells Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker for about $900 million

A May 18, 2011 file photo shows an assortment of Craftsman wrenches at a Sears store in Bethel Park, Pa. Sears is selling its well-known Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc., which plans to grow the tool brand by selling its products at more stores. Shares of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp shares rose 7.5 percent to $11.14 before the stock market open Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)