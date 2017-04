Selfies could someday be used for — or against — you when it comes to life insurance

Fidelio Desbradel and his wife, Leonor Desbradel, of the Dominican Republic, take a selfie in front of a Tulip Magnolia tree in Washington in this February 2017 file photo. A selfie reveals more than whether it a good hair day. A company has developed facial analytics technology to help estimate life expectancy by analyzing your face from a photo you upload online. Life insurance companies are interested in the product because it may help them reduce your wait for coverage and boost their sales. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)