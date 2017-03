Shoot melons, animate machines: How businesses make creative videos

Tom Nardone, owner of PriveCo, which sells bulletproof vests, poses in his warehouse in Troy, Mich., with a mannequin wearing a test vest. In more than a hundred videos he's posted on YouTube, Nardone takes aim at racks of ribs, laptop computers and tires to illustrate what a bulletproof vest can do. While he advertised in magazines and went to gun shows, he realized that to reach a wider audience he needed to be online. And he didn't want a demonstration of just the vests. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)