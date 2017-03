Shoppers looking elsewhere for inspiration

While shopping at Bonobos, customer J.P. Grant gets assistance from guide Reynaldo Sanchez, as Grant shops for clothing at the brand's Guideshop, in New York's Financial District. More shoppers are looking to social media or curated selections for fashion inspiration. That adds to the woes of mall-based stores, as people are already buying fewer clothes, spending online or at discounters when they do, and demanding more personal and convenient ways to buy. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)