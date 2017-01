Small businesses hope for fewer federal restrictions under Trump administration

Vince Pappas, owner of Stone Steel Corporation, poses for a photo in his warehouse in Baltimore. Small businesses can expect some high-profile Obama administration regulations to be scrapped after Donald Trump takes office, with rules affecting overtime, sick leave and the environment among those likely to be scrapped. Pappas estimates he spends about 10 hours a week studying the regulations his company must comply with, and deciding how to minimize the impact. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)