Small businesses in clean energy sector still hope for best

This undated product image provided by Solaria Corp. shows a home with solar panels installed. Small business owners who install solar panels or help customers use clean energy dont seem fazed by President Donald Trumps plan to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, saying they expect demand for their services will still keep growing. Its an economic decision people are making, although it also makes environmental sense, says Suvi Sharma, CEO of Solaria, a Fremont, Calif.-based company that designs and sells solar energy panel systems. (Ed Matney/Solaria Corp. via AP)