Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2013, file photo, with the Empire State building in the background, the Macy's logo is illuminated on the front of the department store in New York. A new year season is biting back at Macys and Kohls early in the new year, with the duos shares tumbling in premarket trading on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, following news that they had trouble bringing shoppers into their stores to buy presents. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)